Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradity Scindia has applauded Trivandrum, Kochi airports for allowing technical landing to more than 120 aircrafts bound for Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradity Scindia has applauded Trivandrum and Kochi airports for demonstrating the Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is a family.

In a tweet, Mr Scindia said, the airports have gone beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to more than 120 aircrafts bound for Sri Lanka.

He said, the gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour