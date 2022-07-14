ADB Retains ‘Very Good’ Rating in Aid Transparency Index of Development Organizations

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) retained its spot in the top “very good” category in the 2022 Aid Transparency Index (ATI), an independent measurement of aid transparency launched today.

The ATI is spearheaded by British nongovernment organization Publish What You Fund. ADB’s sovereign and nonsovereign portfolios are ranked in the “very good” category of the ATI with scores of 94.8 and 82.3, respectively.

“ADB is committed to transparency and openness across its operations, and we value the recognition of our efforts in the 2022 ATI,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. “The transparent and timely disclosure of quality aid data is a high priority for ADB. It makes us more effective as a development organization, which is why we constantly strive to improve processes and adhere to the highest standards.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ATI, the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major aid providers. The 2022 ATI reveals an improvement in overall transparency among the world’s major multilateral agencies and bilateral aid providers. Aid providers are publishing more, better-quality data following the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) Standard, according to the publishers.

All aid providers, except those in the “very poor” category, publish data per the IATI standard, about their activities and policies, meaning their information is open, timely, comparable, and centralized, meeting the international standard for aid transparency.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.