Govt. of Bangladesh appointed Md. Mustafizur Rahman, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Dhaka: The Govt. of Bangladesh has decided to appoint Md. Mustafizur Rahman, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. He will be replacing Muhammad Imran in this capacity, said a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued on Wednesday.

Md. Mustafizur Rahman is currently serving as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland.

Ambassador Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his distinguished diplomatic career, he has served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Paris, New York, Geneva and Kolkata.

He has also served as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore. At the Headquarters, he occupied various positions primarily in the United Nations Wing.

Mr. Rahman is a medical graduate from Sir Salimullah Medical College, Dhaka. He also obtained a Masters in Public International Law from University of London, UK and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the International Institute of Public Administration (IIAP), France.