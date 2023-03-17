“Citizen centric Bhu-Aadhaar will revolutionize Governance of Sashakt Bharat” – Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh said the Bhu-Aadhaar will usher economic and social prosperity, as it will bring about transparency in land dealings and will mark another step towards Ease of Living. The Bhu-Aadhaar or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) project, being implemented by Department of Land Resources, will be the world’s largest database on land ownership, he said. He further emphasized that Citizen centric Bhu-Aadhaar will revolutionize Governance of Sashakt Bharat. Shri Giriraj Singh said this after inaugurating ‘Bhumi Samvaad – IV: National Conference on Digitizing and Geo-referencing India with Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN)’, in New Delhi today.

Shri Giriraj Singh said once the digitization process of land records and registration is complete, it will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes. The GDP loss to the country’s economy is about 1.3% due to projects being stalled over litigation involving land disputes, he said. A study says, 66% of all Civil suits in India are related to land or property disputes, and the average pendency of a land acquisition dispute is 20 years.

Shri Giriraj Singh said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been committed to take every scheme towards saturation on the basis of technology. PM Modi gave JAM trinity and now under MGNREGA, 100% wages are paid to the beneficiaries through DBT, with transparency. India has undertaken the world’s largest digitization campaign, – there are 130 crore Aadhaar cards, crores of UPI transactions take place, we have 125 crore mobile phone users with more than 60 crore smartphone users besides 85 crore Internet users.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said without the digitization of land records, India cannot progress and be a developed nation. In his address, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil said the Bhu-Aadhaar and SVAMITVA schemes will immensely benefit the farmers.

Secretary, Department of Land Resources (DoLR) Shri Ajay Tirkey said the computerization of Land Registrations is 94% complete and 9 crore land parcels now have Bhu-Aadhaar. Transliteration of Land Records will be available in 22 languages in the near future, facilitating the citizens of the country. The Bhu-Aadhaar will be a move towards the Government’s agenda of Citizen Centric Governance which will help achieve the target of India being a $5 Trillion economy.

Shri Tirkey said that Bhu-Aadhaar integrated with various governmental platforms will immensely benefit all sectors of the national economy like social sector, infrastructure, energy, even defence and space sector. Bhu-Aadhaar can be gainfully used for Agristack, Minimum Support Price scheme, Gati Shakti and Land Acquisition Projects, Block Chain, Border Management, Hydel and Power Projects and Loans and Mortgage Services by financial institutions. He emphasized that Bhu Aadhaar will revolutionalize governance for emerging and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Secretary said Bhu-Aadhaar has been rolled out in 26 states, and is in implementation process in the rest 9 states barring Meghalaya due to its tradition of community ownership of land parcels. By March, 2024 the Department targets to achieve 100% of land records under Bhu-Aadhaar, he added.

The ‘National Conference – Bhumi Samvaad IV on implementation of Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhaar was organized with the theme of “Digitizing and Geo-Referencing INDIA with Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN)”. The Conference had sessions on “Democratization of Land Records Data and Matribhoomi; “Application of Bhu-Aadhaar in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living; and “Best Practices – National and Global (Georeferencing / Survey/ Resurvey/ Use of Bhu-Aadhaar and Way Forward”.

This conference was organized under Bhumi-Samvaad series of Dialogues and Deliberations of Land Administration and Governance in the country. It was the 4th such conference with States/ UTs, Ministries and Departments, other stakeholders like Geospatial community, startups, academia. The Conference brought together a diverse group of leaders and participants from various stakeholder groups, including Central as well as State/ UT Governments, academia and research institutes, regional bodies, the business community and civil society.