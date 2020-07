Bhubaneswar: Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) : IPT, Bhubaneswar has got NABL accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories for testing of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kit which includes Gloves,Coverall,Face Shield &Goggles, Triple Layer Medical Masks ETC in line with International Standards.

