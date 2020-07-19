Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor urges religious leaders to spread awareness against COVID-19

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today urged the religious leaders to play the crucial role in bringing about a conscientious behavioural change among their followers regarding importance of wearing face masks, social distancing and adherence of guidelines and advisories related to the prevention of COVID-19.

The Lt Governor was interacting with the religious leaders and heads of various religious faiths and organizations from across the Kashmir Division here at the Auditorium Complex, Raj Bhavan.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; besides religious leaders and heads of various religious organizations were present on the occasion.

Taking note of the spike in the positive cases during the relaxations, the Lt Governor underlined the importance of taking strict and effective measures to ensure the safety of the people amid the crisis.

He asked the religious heads to facilitate awareness and encourage people to take all the precautionary measures and follow the SOP’s issued by the Government to prevent the transmission of the deadly disease, he added.

The Lt Governor advised them to utilize the potent media tools like social media, print and electronic media to spread awareness messages in this regard.

Stressing on broader community participation for generating awareness, the Lt Governor sought their cooperation for achieving better results in the fight against the deadly virus as they have a greater impact on their followers.

He further asked them to encourage the public to participate and cooperate with the government, take immunity boosters for self care and install Aarogya Setu App, besides adopting the practice of ‘Stay at Home-Pray at Home’ during the COVID-19 crisis.

The religious leaders assured their full support to the Government in its efforts to prevent and contain this pandemic.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said that the religious leaders are already playing a constructive and positive role in generating awareness among the people against COVID-19. He further appealed to the religious heads to encourage the people to inculcate healthy practices in day to day life, besides adopting a behaviour change to protect themselves from the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole gave a detailed briefing on the Do’s and the Don’ts to stay safe during this pandemic situation. He also informed about the various initiatives and measures undertaken by the Administration to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in J&K.

