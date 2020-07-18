Chhattisgarh: Responsibility given to Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries for Godhan Nyay Yojana

Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has appointed Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and Chairpersons of the authorities as in-charges for the programs to be held in various districts under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel himself will take charge of the programs being organized in Raipur district along with Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya and Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vikas Upadhyay. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel is also in-charge of the programs to be organized in Durg district along with Mr. Daleshwar Sahu, President of Chhattisgarh State Rural and Other Backward Classes Development Authority.

Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu and Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vinod Sevanlal Chandrakar for Gariyaband, Excise Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma and President of Scheduled Caste Development Authority Mr. Bhubaneswar Baghel for Mahasamund, Health Minister Mr. T.S. Singhdeo for Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat for Balod, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar for Rajnandgaon, Minister of Higher Education Mr. Umesh Patel for Raigarh, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaisingh Agrawal for Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi and Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudrakumar will be in-charge for Kanker. While, Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Mr. Manoj Mandavi for Dhamtari, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Kunwar Singh Nishad for Bemetara, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Gurudayal Singh Banjare for Kabirdham, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Shakuntala Sahu for Bilaspur, Parliamentary Secretary Dr. Rashmi Ashish Singh for Mungeli and Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Chandradev Rai will be in-charge for the programs to be held in Janjgir-Champa district. Similarly, Minister of School Education Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam and Chairman of Central Region Tribal Development Authority Mr. Laljit Singh Rathia will look after the programs to be organized in Korba district.

Parliamentary Secretary Mr. U.D.Minj has been appointed in-charge for the programs to be organized in Sarguja district under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana. While, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Parasnath Rajawade for Korea, Parliamentary Secretary Shri Chintamani Maharaj and MLA Mr. Rampukar Singh for Jashpur, Parliamentary Secretary Mrs. Ambika Singhdev and President of Surguja Development Authority Mr. Khelsai Singh have been made in-charges for Surajpur district.

Deputy Chairmans of Tribal Development Authority Surguja Region Mr. Brihaspat Singh and Mr. Gulab Kamro will be in-charge for Balrampur-Ramanujganj. While, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Shishupal Shorey for Bastar, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Dwarkadhish Yadav for Kondagaon, President of Bastar Development Authority Mr. Lakheshwar Baghel for Dantewada, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Rekhchand Jain for Sukma, MLA Shri Mohan Markam for Narayanpur and Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Indrashah Mandavi have been made in-charges for programs to be held in Bijapur district.

