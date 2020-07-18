Chhattisgarh: Collector authorized to impose prohibitory order as per coronavirus infection status

Raipur: In view of the immediate situation of spread of coronavirus infection in the state, the state government has authorized district collectors to impose prohibitory orders in urban areas for prevention and control of Covid-19. This order was issued today after the decision taken in a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel, at his residence office.

It was decided in the meeting that according to the local circumstances, the district collectors will issue prohibitory orders under the Epidemic Act and Section-144.This prohibition will be applicable for large urban areas, not for rural areas.This decision is left to the discretion of the collectors as to when and in which urban area they will implement the curbs.This prohibition can be applied in some wards or in half the city or even in the whole city as per the local conditions. It has been instructed in the meeting to ensure strict adherence to the directions issued in relation to Containment Zone.

Instructions have been given in the meeting that notice should be given three days before the prohibitory order is implemented. This information should be disseminated in the local media. Only then it should be implemented. This allows the general public enough time to buy essential items and avoid storage of items in unnecessary panic.

Instructions were given in the meeting that any such prohibitory order should be of seven days at a time and a decision can be taken to pursue it furthur as per the circumstances. During the prohibition, basic services like health, drinking water supply, sanitation, electrical system, fire brigade etc. will continue to function as before. Government offices will work with one-third of the personnel during this period.

Factories or manufacturing units will be allowed to function with conditions during the prohibition. These conditions include keeping workers in a controlled environment, arranging for the transport of workers, and incurring treatment and hospital expenses in the event of a COVID-19 positive case. Petrol pumps, hospitals, clinics, veterinary services, medicine shops, milk and related products, vegetable shops will remain open as before. No extra time will be given to keep them open. Agricultural produce market will continue to function as before.

Only commercial transportation will be allowed in prohibited areas. This permission will be allowed only at night. Wearing masks and adhering to social distancing will be compulsory in every circumstance. Those who do not follow these precautionary measures will be fined for non-compliance. Health Minister Shri T.S. Singhdev, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Chaubey, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya, School Education Minister Dr. Prem Sai Singh Tekam, Industries Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat and Public Health Engineering Minister Mr. Guru Rudra Kumar were present in the meeting, along with Senior officials.

Related

comments