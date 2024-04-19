CII Odisha paves the way for industrial growth

Bhubaneswar : DrPradipta Mohanty, Chairman of CII Odisha State Council for the term 2024-25, expressed optimism about Odisha’s burgeoning pace of growth. Emphasizing the significance of not only nurturing large industries but also focusing on MSME sectors. Dr Mohanty underscored the importance of fostering comprehensive growth across Odisha.

Furthermore, the election of Dr Pradipta Mohanty and Mr Sunil Gupta as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, signifies a strategic move towards leveraging expertise and leadership within the council. Dr Mohanty’s extensive background spanning mining, manufacturing, power, and infrastructure development, combined with Mr. Gupta’s proficiency in strategic operations, promises transformative change and sustainable economic growth for Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion of the CII Odisha State Council Meeting, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Vice Chairman of the CII Odisha Council and CEO, Vedanta Ltd, articulated, “With the advent of a new CII council administration, a myriad of focal points beckon our attention. Our endeavours shall encompass the promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) while fostering synergies with larger industrial entities. Concurrently, our efforts shall be directed towards reducing logistical expenditures and mitigating carbon emissions. Additionally, the imperative of nurturing youth through skill development initiatives, aimed at both initial training and ongoing refinement, underscores our agenda. Sustainability pursuits and the advancement of green energy technologies will persist as overarching priorities.”

With a clear vision to position Odisha as a globally competitive hub known for innovation and inclusivity, the council has identified key focus sectors for the year 2024-25. These sectors include MSME, Infrastructure & Logistics, Sustainability solutions & Energy efficiency products, Augmentation of Exports of Agri and Food processing Products from the State of Odisha, Promotion for Health Tourism, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, and Sustainable Mining.

The CII Odisha State Council remains committed to fostering an environment conducive to industrial productivity, investment, and social well-being. Through collaborative initiatives with the government, such as MSME connect programs and cluster development, the council aims to strengthen the state’s position as an attractive investment destination. Additionally, efforts to promote sustainable practices within various sectors further bolster Odisha’s appeal for investment and development.