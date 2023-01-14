Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays foundation stone of Girls’ Hostel of HP Law University

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alongwith Chief Justice HP High Court and Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University Amjad A. Sayed performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of the ‘Rishika Sanghamitra Girls Hostel of Himachal Pradesh Law University at Ghandal near Shimla today. This hostel will be constructed with an estimated outlay of about Rs. 14.50 crore.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide adequate additional budget for the construction of this girls hostel. He also urged the University authorities for constructing a Boys hostel as well to facilitate the students. He said that the State Government would provide Rs. 5 crore for the construction of this hostel as soon as the land will be made available. He also asked the PWD authorities to provide the best possible design of the hostels.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that although the financial condition of the State was not good as the State was reeling under the heavy debt burden of over Rs. 75,000 crore, yet the State Government was committed to provide all possible assistance for strengthening of infrastructure. He said that the endeavour of the State Government was to expedite forest clearances for providing additional 25 bigha of land for the expansion of the University campus. He said that with the support of the people of the State, the state will overcome the hurdles as far as equitable development was concerned.

Chief Minister said that the State Government was coming up with special policy for wooing investment in major sectors such as education, health, tourism, hydro and food processing, so that Himachal Pradesh could be made self-sufficient and self-dependant State. He said that active support and co-operation of employees and people of every section of society was solicited for ensuring that the State comes out of the debt trap and forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

Enroute from Shimla, Chief Minister was accorded rousing reception by hundreds of people lined up to welcome him.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister has visited the Law University on the first request of the University authorities to ensure that the University becomes a premier institute of the country.

Justice Amjad A. Sayed said that it was a proud moment for the University that a world-class Girls Hostel will be coming up in the University Campus. He said that great centres of education and learning can develop only with the proper protection and patronage of the State. He said that the University requires about six hostels for boys and girls for which additional funds would be required. He thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring all possible for expanding the infrastructure required.

Vice Chancellor National Law University Prof. Nishtha Jaswal welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. She also highlighted various achievements of the University and also placed few demands of the University.

Registrar Law University Prof. S.S. Jaswal presented vote of thanks.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Judges of HP High Court Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Sushil Kukreja, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan, Principal Secretary Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary Law Rajeev Bhardwaj, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Engineer-in-Chief PWD Ajay Gupta, Chief Architect PWD Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer PWD Suresh Kapoor were also present on the occasion among others.