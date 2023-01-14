Himachal Pradesh : Industries Minister reviews ongoing industrial projects

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday evening here wherein all the ongoing industrial projects besides activities of mining department and the ongoing projects of Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) were reviewed.

The Minister directed the department for scaling up the space of industrialisation in the state.

There is an urgent need of huge land bank viz-a-viz availability of fully developed industrial areas in the state to invite investment and sincere efforts should be made for speedy clearances of land transfer cases, said he. Keeping in view the changing dynamics, as well as shifting of manufacturing base from China to other parts of the world in the post Covid era, the department should come forward with liberal and investor friendly policies as well as conduct interaction with the potential investors from time to time.

The Industries Minister said that to ensure effective ease of doing business, directions of the Chief Minister to make a single roof platform for all approvals, NOC’s should be complied in all aspects. It was also directed to prepare Investment Bureau Document on priority basis after studying all rules and regulations of all line departments.

He also said that the possibility may also be explored for encouraging rural enterprises in the state through policy advocacy, awareness and outreach programs. To accelerate the Start-up program in the state more and more technical institutions of the state should be roped in for imparting technical inputs to the Start-up beneficiaries. Besides, regular interaction with education institutions should be focused vigorously and efforts be made to raise Angel Investor Fund for the youths.

While reviewing mining activities, directions were given to prepare a clear cut road map within 15 days for enhancing the revenue on one hand and discouraging illegal mining activities on the other. The field agencies were asked for ensuring non-leakage of revenue strictly and stopping illegal mining activities in the State.

Earlier, Director Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati made a detailed presentation indicating organizational structure, basic mandate of industrialisation, ongoing mining activities, overall industrial scenario, land bank, review of all pending projects the MOU’s of which were signed during Global Investor meet 2019, flagship programs such as Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, MSME cluster projects, Pradhanmantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises and State Food Mission Program. Detailed deliberation was also made on upcoming industrial infra projects, Medical Devices Park and Bulk Drug Pharma Park.

Principal Secretary Industries R.D Nazeem assured that all the directions will be implemented in letter and spirit and all ongoing projects will be completed well in time.

Other senior officers of industry department, mining, HPSIDC and GIC were also present in the meeting.