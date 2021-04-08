Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to launch 1891 enterprises in state on April 8

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan will inaugurate the state-wide 1891 micro, small and medium enterprises of the state on April 8. The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also honour excellent MSME units and start-ups and interact with industrial of districts in this state level virtual program to be held at 11 am in Minto Hall.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that rapid steps have been taken in the direction of fulfilling the Aatm-Nirbhar of Madhya Pradesh. He said that the State Government’s resolve will be fulfilled by increasing investment in micro, small and medium industries to increase self-employment. Along with this, special emphasis is being given to promote industrial investment and start your business in 30 days in the state.



Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Om Prakash Sakhalecha, Finance Minister Shri Jagdish Dewda and Khajuraho MP Shri V.D. Sharma will also be present.

