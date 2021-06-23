Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh inaugurates and lays foundation stones of development projects worth Rs. 64 crores in Kullu district

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones worth about Rs. 64 crore of developmental projects for Manali, Banjar and Kullu Assembly constituencies of Kullu district virtually from Kullu today.



Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated 10.37 meter span RCC T-Beam bridge (double lane) over Sajala Nallah on Bhuntar Sainik Chowk Mohal Kullu Ramshilla Nagar Manali left bank road constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.20 crore, Rs. 1.56 crore 10.37 meter span RCC T-Beam bridge (double lane) over Prini Nallah on Bhuntar Sainik Chowk Mohal Kullu Ramashilla Nagar Manali left bank, Rs. 2.28 crore 20 meter span RCC T-beam bridge (double lane) over Kais Nallah on Bhuntar Sainik Chowk Mohal Kullu Ramshilla Nagar Manali left bank, Rs. 1.66 crore additional accommodation of Science Laboratory in Government Senior Secondary School at Kais in tehsil and district Kullu and Rs. 1.14 crore parking at Gulaba barrier in tehsil Manali.



Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs.1.81 crore improvement and MT on Bastori to Nathan road under NABARD in Manali area, Rs. 4.98 crore Loran to village Sarli road (formation cutting, retaining wall, cross drainage work, unlined drain and wire crates for dumping) under NABARD, Rs. 3.37 crore Bhatgran More to Kharihar road under NABARD, Rs. 17.58 crore 80 meter span double lane bridge including approaches over river Beas at Raison in tehsil and district Kullu, Rs. 5.36 crore Langani to Chhuara road in Banjar area, Rs. 10.09 crore road from Naglari Nallah to village Nahin and Ghat in Gram Panchayat Nohanda Banjar in district Kullu, Rs. 5.28 crore M/T and upgradation of Bradha-Shangchan road, Rs. 4.75 crore road Balu-Ra-Ghera to Tipri upto Shauth road, Rs. 54 lakh pedestrian path bridge at Sarwari under AMRUT Scheme and Rs. 2.12 crore bridge over Jagrai Nallah.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that all the fifteen developmental projects, which was inaugurated and foundation stones were laid today by him would ensure better facilities to the people of the State as well as the tourists visiting the district. He said that the corona pandemic has forced us to dedicate these projects worth Rs. 64 crore in a simple manner with about 20 people in a Hall, otherwise this event would have been celebrated in a befitting manner. He said that all the projects worth Rs. 56 crore foundation stones of which were laid by him today must be completed within the stipulated time period. He said that the State Government had also decided to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Statehood in a befitting manner, but the corona pandemic has forced us to discontinue this event. He thanked the artists of Kullu and the district administration for singing the Swarnim Himachal Geet, highlighting the developmental progress of the State.



Jai Ram Thakur also said that the State Government has made unprecedented progress in all spheres during last three and a half years. He said that almost all the panchayats have been connected by the roads and efforts were on to provide better connectivity to the remote areas of the State. He said that the State Government would gradually unlock the restrictions imposed due to Covid-19. He said that at the same time the State Government would also ensure that the people adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. He said that the State Government has also ensured that the better facilities were provided to treatment of Covid-19 patients in the State.



Chief Minister said the State Government has strengthened the health infrastructure in the State to effectively fight the pandemic. He said that at present there were 49 Dedicated Covid Hospitals/Dedicated Covid Health Centres in the State with a bed capacity of more than 3800 beds. He said that State had around 500 ventilators from PM CARES and about 200 multi branded ventilators received in aid from various countries which were being distributed to the field. He said that 434 ventilators had been made functional in various institutions across the State.



Jai Ram Thakur said that total oxygen production installed capacity was around 123.21MT of oxygen per day and current consumption of the State was around 19.21 MT of oxygen as on 20th June, 2021. He said that PSA plants had been made functional in government medical colleges of the State besides Zonal Hospital Dharamsala and DDU Shimla. He said that two PSA plants of 1000 LPM were being set up at MCH Zonal Hospital Mandi and Civil Hospital Palampur.



Chief Minister also released ‘Swarnim Himachal Geet’ a song sung by several famous artists of Kullu district which is based on Swarnim Himachal theme.



Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the people of the Kullu district in general and of Manali Vidhan Sabha area in particular would remain grateful for the benevolence of the Chief Minister. He also thanked the Chief Minister for effectively handling the Covid-19 situation in the State. He said that Rs. 17.58 crore 80 meter span double lane bridge including approaches over river Beas at Raison in tehsil and district Kullu would go a long way in smooth flow of traffic on the Kullu-Manali-Keylong National Highway. He said that developmental projects worth Rs. 36 crore were today dedicated for the people of Manali Vidhan Sabha area today.



Former MP Maheshwar Singh while welcoming the Chief Minister thanked him for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees in Kullu area.



MLA Anni Kishori Lal Sagar, MLA Banjar Surinder Shourie, State BJP Vice President Dhaneshwari Thakur, Vice Chairman HPMC Ram Singh, District BJP President Bhim Sain, Additional Chief Secretaries Ram Subhag Singh and J.C. Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Richa Verma, SP Gaurav Singh were present on the occasion among others.

