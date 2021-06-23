16.95 lakh people of Madhya Pradesh got vaccinated on first day of vaccination mega campaign

Bhopal: For protection from corona, 16 lakh 95 thousand 592 people got protection cover by getting the vaccine in Madhya Pradesh on June 21 in the vaccination mega campaign. Out of this, 16 lakh 12 thousand 629 people got the first dose of the vaccine and 82 thousand 963 got the second dose of the vaccine. In the total vaccination done in a day, the youths of 18 to 45 category had the highest participation of 70 percent.



In the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan, one lakh 22 thousand 186 people above 60 years of age got vaccinated. Of these, 74 thousand 404 got the first dose of the vaccine and 47 thousand 782 got the second dose. Similarly, 2 lakh 68 thousand 717 got the vaccination done in the age group of 45 to 60 years. Of these, 2 lakh 46 thousand 365 got the first dose of the vaccine and 22 thousand 352 got the second dose.



In the campaign, 12 lakh 98 thousand 670 youths in the age group of 18 to 45 got vaccination. In this, 12 lakh 91 thousand 237 youths were given the first dose of the vaccine and 7,433 were given the second dose. Apart from this, 2400 health workers and 3619 front line workers were also vaccinated.

