Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 29.65 cror

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ function held at Rohru in Shimla district today announced providing of Ultra Sound Machine, Laparoscopy machine and ABG machine for ICU at Civil Hospital Rohru, upgradation of High Schools Bamnoli, Kharil and Kharshali to Senior Secondary Schools, upgradation of Middle School Banoti to High School, upgradation of Middle School Kalgaon to High School, providing sewerage scheme for Chirgaon, Rs. 40 lakh for construction of Jakha road, opening of Gas agency at Sheelghat and opening of two Rest Houses in the area.

Chief Minister said that the nation was today led by a strong and able leader in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that there were times when the world rarely noticed Indian leadership on the world stage, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation, the focus has been shifted on Indian leadership. He said that the world saw the effective management of Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest vaccination campaign of the world was carried out successfully.

Jai Ram Thakur said that construction of Lord Ram temple was possible due to a strong leadership provided by Narendra Modi. He said that security, sovereignty and integrity was the top most priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he gave befitting reply to every misadventure and nefarious designs of the enemies. He said that a befitting reply was given of Pulwama attack in the form of surgical strike. He said that world comity was with India as they knew that the Prime Minister would not tolerate any interference regarding unity and integrity of the country.

Chief Minister said that the people of the State have made up their mind to once again bring the BJP Government back to power as have been done by neighbouring states of Uttrakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He said that the opposition leaders get perturbed by the call of the BJP leaders. He said that the Congress was a leaderless and issueless party both at the Centre and the State. He said that several leaders have left the party both at Center and the State. He said that the future lies only with the BJP as all the political parties were sinking ships.

Referring to the development in Rohru area, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has spent Rs. 125 crores on construction of roads and bridges and Rs. 250 crores on various Jal Shakti Schemes. He said that a Fire Post was opened at Chirgaon. He said that in order to provide relief to the apple growers, the State Government reimbursed 6 percent subsidy on purchase of packaging material i.e. cartons and trays whether procured through HPMC or open market. He said that record enhancement has been made in the support price of the apples procured under MIS.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 29.65 crore for Rohru assembly constituency, which includes inauguration of Rs. 1.33 crore various GWWS at Gram Panchayat Dhakgaon, Diswani and Gawas under Jal Shakti Section Kaloti in Chirgaon Tehsil and Rs. 5.12 crore Lift Water Supply schemes for horticulture land from Pabbar river to villages Parsa, Chhipari, Sidhroti etc. He also inaugurated office of the Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture) Dodra Kawar and Fire Post at Chirgaon.

He also laid foundation stones of Rs. 10.5 crore upgradation of Sandsu-Khashdhar road, Rs. 5.54 crore upgradation of Badiyara to Dumadhar road and Rs. 7.16 crore upgradation of Badiyara to Nandla road.

Urban Development and Law Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the State during the last 75 years has made spectacular growth in all spheres of development and credit of this goes to the hardworking and honest people of the State. He said that the Rohru area also witnessed marked progress over these years. He said that the five years tenure of the present State Government also ensured balanced and equitable development of all areas of the State without any political consideration.

Member of Parliament from Shimla parliamentary constituency and President State BJP Suresh Kashyap thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for organizing 75 events to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the State, as this would educate the younger generation regarding the glorious development journey of the State. He said the Chief Minister, himself belonging from a humble background, has ensured that the poor and downtrodden get benefits of the welfare schemes.

Chairperson State Land Mortgage Bank Shashi Bala while welcoming the Chief Minister in Rohru constituency said that the Rohru area has witnessed unparalleled development during the last about five years. She said that two sub tehsils were also provided for Rohru to expedite the pace of development. She said that the power supply in the area has been improved during the last few years and about 33,000 household water connections have been provided in the area under Jal Jeevan Mission. She also detailed a few developmental demands of the area. She also urged to provide Ultra Sound and Laparoscopy machines in Civil Hospital Rohru.

Vice Chairman State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Sanjeev Katwal, BJP Mandal President Baldev Ranta, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Adiyta Negi, In-charge Rohru constituency Ami Chand were present on the occasion among others.