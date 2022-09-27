Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visits AIIMS at Kothipura in Bilaspur district

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district, today.

President, AIIMS Pramod Garg welcomed the Governor and briefed about the project details of the Institute through a power point presentation.

The Governor also went to various wards and took stock of high level facilities to be provided to the patients.

Medical Superintendent of the Institute Dr. Dinesh Verma apprised the Governor about the infrastructure that has been created.

Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander, Executive Director Dr. Veer Singh Negi, Dr. Sanjay Vikrant and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Governor also went to the Shri Narsingh temple at Bilaspur and paid obeisance. Chairperson, Special Olympic Bharat Malika Nadda accompanied the Governor on the occasion. He also interacted with the members of “Chetna” Self Help Group who put up a stall in the temple premises.

The Governor also convened a review meeting of NikShay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri T.B. Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with the officials of various departments, representatives of various organizations and stakeholders at Bachat Bhavan, DC office in Bilaspur.

On the occasion, the Governor stressed to involve every individual with the Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. “The Prime Minister has shown a direction to all of us, so he started this campaign. Although this campaign is being implemented through the National Health Mission, but it should become a public campaign and not a government campaign”, said Arlekar. He appealed that any institution could adopt all the TB patients in the State.

Governor said that the Prime Minister has set a target of making the country TB-free by the year 2025. He said that effective steps have been taken in this direction in the State and Himachal has also been rewarded twice. He said that with everyone’s cooperation the State could be made completely TB free by the year 2023.

The Governor also distributed Poshan Kits to the patients on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai welcomed the Governor and said that the notification rate of TB in Bilaspur district was 97 percent while the treatment index was also more than 97 percent. He said that there were a total 392 TB patients identified in the district, out of which 70 per cent have given their consent to seek cooperation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma also gave detailed information about the Red Cross activities in the district.

Deputy Managing Director of National Health Mission Dr. Gopal Beri said that the number of TB patients was highest in the age group of 15 to 45 years and about 45 per cent of the youth were suffering from this disease. He expressed confidence that the target of making Himachal TB free would be achieved by the year 2023. He said that many facilities were being provided free of cost to the TB patients at the government level. He said that about 52 per cent patients in the State have given their consent for community support.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Parveen Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.

Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma, Chairperson, District Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section Anupama Rai, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajinder Kumar, officers of various departments and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.