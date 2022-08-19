Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says, the next budget of the state government will be dedicated to youth and students

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot said that the enthusiasm of youth is playing an important role in the progress of the state. Youth can bring change in any field. The state government is also taking important decisions for the bright future and encouragement of the youth. In this direction, the next budget will be dedicated to the youth and students. Suggestions of the people of the state are invited for better decisions in the interests of youth. Shri Gehlot said that our vision is ‘Technology for All’. The state government is making every effort for this.

Gehlot , was addressing the Rajasthan Digifest function organized at Birla Auditorium on Friday. He told the youth that Shri Rajiv Gandhi had become the Prime Minister of the country just at the age of 40. It was through him that the computer revolution was brought for the first time for the bright future of the country. Today, the effect of the same is being seen in the enthusiasm of the youth, dedication towards work and innovations. In the fest, Shri Gehlot encouraged the youth by appreciating the innovations while visiting the exhibition based on information technology. This two-day festival is being organized by the Department of Information Technology and Communications.

The Chief Minister said that so far 1.30 lakh government jobs have been given by the state government. Recruitment to around 1 lakh posts are under process and 1 lakh jobs have been announced in the budget 2022-23. In such a situation, Rajasthan is becoming the leading state in providing government jobs in the country. He said that Nehru Youth Transit Hostel and Facilitation Center is being built for 500 youths of Rajasthan at Udaipur House in Delhi. The youth of Rajasthan will be able to shape their future by staying here.

Gehlot said that the state government is giving top priority to education. When I became the Chief Minister for the first time, at that time there were only 6 universities in Rajasthan which has become 89 today. Today reputed institutes like IIT, Triple IT, AIIMS are operating in Rajasthan. Medical colleges are opening in 30 out of 33 districts of the state. With this, the youth will no longer have to go out for medical studies. He said that taking a big decision, the Government has opened Government English Medium Schools in the State, in which the enthusiasm for admission is such that lottery has to be taken out. This decision will have a big impact after 10 years. The students of village-dhani will make their place in the world.

The Chief Minister said that soon 1.33 crore women of the state would be given free smartphones. Internet service will also be available for 3 years in this. With this, women and their families will be able to interact and take advantage of public welfare schemes. Along with this, their children will also be able to study online through mobile.

Gehlot said that the concept of a healthy Rajasthan is being realized in the state. Under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, free medical facilities up to Rs.10 lakh are being provided. IPD, OPD, checks have also been done free of cost. The entire cost of the transplant is also being borne by the government. Under the Chief Minister Accident Insurance Scheme, an insurance of Rs 5 lakh has also been given. Rajasthan has become a leading state in the whole country in providing these facilities to the people of the state.

On this occasion, suggestions were given to the Chief Minister by Mr. Nikhil Dey and his team from civil society regarding better use of information technology in the progress of the state. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Smt. Usha Sharma, Principal Secretary, Finance Shri Akhil Arora, Commissioner Information Technology and Communications Department Shri Ashish Gupta, high officials of the State Government, Information Technology experts from all over the country, students of IT sector were present.