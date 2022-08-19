Rajasthan : City Council Chairman took a meeting of executive officers and technical officers regarding the broken roads in the district

New Delhi : City Council Chairman Jeevan Khan on Friday directed the Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer to improve the condition of the main roads inside Sikar city which have been damaged due to rain, apart from the roads to be built by the Public Works Department inside the district.

Took a meeting of all technical officers. In the meeting, discussions were held regarding tender notices for all the works and instructions were also given to repair all the roads in a month where the roads are bad in the middle of the city and all the broken roads due to sewerage should be repaired at the earliest. By ordering to get it fixed soon, instructions were given to strictly follow it.