Chhattisgarh’s budget advancing the cause and concept of justice: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: In the 17th episode of Lokvaani that was aired today, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh state’s budget would advance the cause and concept of justice. In the today’s episode, Mr. Baghel emphasized on the lesson we have learned during the COVID crisis i.e. empowerment of people through global humanity and local resources. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, while answering questions from the audience on the subject of ‘Naya Budget-Naya Lakshya’, said that interests of all the sections of the society have been taken into account while presenting the budget of Chhattisgarh this year.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that the objective of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana is to empower the farmers who are engaged in farming of various crops in the state. In the first year, we procured paddy at the rate of Rs 2500 per quintal. In the second year, the support price was paid as per the rules of procurement at support price, and under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rs 5 thousand 628 crore was paid to nearly 19 lakh farmers who take crops like paddy, maize, sugarcane etc. This year, we have procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 20 lakh 53 thousand farmers, which is the biggest record for paddy procurement in the history of the state. We have made a budget provision of Rs. 5 thousand 703 crore to provide cash assistance to farmers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

Besides, a budget provision of Rs 150 crore has been made to improve nutritional security and economic condition of farmers in 7 tribal-dominated districts and 14 development blocks of Mungeli district. To benefit the farmers with interest-free agricultural loans, the State Government has set the biggest goal so far in the history of Chhattisgarh to disburse loan of Rs 5 thousand 900 crore. Provision for the same has been included in the budget. A provision of Rs. 2 thousand 500 crore has been made to provide subsidized and free electricity to the farmers and nearly Rs 1000 crores will be spent on the energization of irrigation pumps. Out of the provision of Rs 530 crore for solar pumps, Rs 350 crore will be spent on providing about 35 thousand pending irrigation pump connections. Rs 495 crores will be spent on grant-in-aid for development of horticulture crops.

Naveen Nyay Yojana formulated to provide sources of regular income to landless labourers

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel further said that the objective of the Naveen Nyaya Yojana is to ensure regular income to the landless laborers and to support the rural agricultural landless laborers. We have associated justice with the income of the needy, because a person’s life can be transformed with a regular source of income. Chief Minister said that the procurement of cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg will be continued under Godhan Nyaya Yojana. Though we have paid about Rs 90 crores on behalf of the state government against the procurement of cow dung, but I am happy to say that through gauthan self-help groups have earned nearly Rs 950 crore from the production and sale of vermicompost and items using cow dung, etc. We are making consistent efforts to develop self-sufficient gauthans. We have made a provision of Rs 175 crore in the budget for Gauthan Yojana, to further improve the economic activities being conducted in gauthans.

Chief Minister pays tribute to the jawans martyred in Naxalite attack in Bijapur

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, while paying tribute to the jawans martyred in the Naxalite incident that took place in Bijapur, said that this incident was extremely unfortunate. Mr. Baghel said- “On behalf of 2 crore 80 lakh people of the state, I pay my respectful reverence to the brave personnel of CRPF and State Security Force, who were martyred in the naxal attack of Bijapur. Sacrifice of these immortal martyrs will not go in vain. The decisive battle to liberate Chhattisgarh from Naxalism will be continued with the help of Government of India.” Mr. Baghel appealed everyone to join in the grief of the bereaved families of our brave soldiers. State government has provided financial aid of Rs 80 lakh to the families of each martyr and has provided jobs to their dependents. Mr. Baghel added that we believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s path of truth, non-violence and satyagraha. The democrats believe in values, principles and methods. He appealed all the citizens to extend their support in this fight against Naxalite violence.

Patience, Precautions and Strict Safety Measures are required to deal with this pandemic

About the rising second wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country and the world, Chief Minister said that presently, great restraint, endurance, caution and strict security measures are required to deal with this pandemic. State Government has made all the arrangements for COVID-19 testing, treatment, vaccination and awareness campaign in order to counter the situation. By taking precautions, a person not only saves oneself from COVID infection but also protects his/her family and other people who come in contact with him/her. Mr. Baghel has appealed everyone to stay at home as much as possible and to support the COVID prevention drive being conducted by the district administration in different districts. He also requested people to not get confused by the fake information about vaccination, and rather get confidently vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the eligibility. He added that it is extremely important to note that vaccination is a safety measure and everyone must compulsorily get vaccinated as per their eligibility. Those who have taken the first dose, should go for the second dose compulsorily. The need for second dose should not be neglected. Vaccination reduces the intensity and damage caused due to COVID infection. However, it is still important to follow precautionary measures, even after getting vaccinated. Chief Minister requested people to continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently with soap-water, cleaning hands with sanitizer, using vitamin-C, vitamin-D, zinc, gargling hot water, steaming in consultation with doctors to enhance your personal immunity Etc. and to avoid going into the crowd, i.e. follow the physical distancing norms. Lockdown is being implemented by district administrations in their respective districts after consultation with prominent people, experts from various societies and organizations. Measures that are being taken by the district administration based on the local conditions are for safety of people, hence, people should sincerely cooperate and follow the guidelines for containment of COVID-19. Together, if we all take safety measures with utmost seriousness, then we can get rid of the COVID-19 again. This is not the time to spread panic or misinformation by any means, but to serve humanity wisely, said Chief Minister.

In the today’s episode of Lokvani, many listeners described the provisions of the State’s new budget as crucial. The audiences thanked Chief Minister for the budget provisions of Mukhyamantri Dharsa Yojana, for formation of 11 new tehsils, opening of 5 SDM offices, 3 new medical colleges, 6 new colleges and formation of a special police force in all the districts of Bastar division- ‘Bastar Tiger’, recruitment of women and guards in hostel ashrams, increasing the honorarium of sanitation laborers to 6000, giving agriculture status to fisheries.

Rights of Tribal community and traditional forest dwellers being ensured and protected

Chief Minister said that the biggest change that Bastar needed was ensuring the rights, self-dependence and dignity of people there. Tribal culture and lifestyle needed to be acknowledged. Despite all the resources around them, tribal people were deprived of the benefits. But as soon as we came into power, we begun the drive to ensure and protect the rights of tribal people. Till two years ago, only seven minor forest produces were procured at support price, but we increased the number of minor forest produce procured at support price to 52. In year, 2018, wage rate for tendupatta collection was only Rs 2500 per sack, but we increased the wage rate to Rs 4000 per sack, soon after coming into the power. A large number of forest rights claims were rejected, depriving a major part of the population from their rights. We got those rejected claims reviewed and distributed forestland rights certificates to a large number of beneficiaries. We have started restoring the rights of traditional forest dwellers as well, by promoting the traditional means of livelihood in forest and rural areas. In a span of two years, we have built such a structure that provides immediate help to the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, OBC and economic weaker sections of the society. We have taken new decisions to develop the traditional arts and crafts as well as the natural resources into the means of livelihood for people of forest and rural areas.

Provision to establish rural industrial park included in the new budget

Going a step further along the lines of Pauni-Pasari scheme in urban areas, we have made a provision in the new budget to set up rural industrial park in rural areas. C-Mart stores will be established in the state and outside the state for marketing of local agricultural products of Chhattisgarh like rice, edible oil extracted from Ghani, Kodo, Kutki, all kinds of pulses crops, maize, variety of forest produce like tamarind, mahua, harra, bahera, amla, honey and phuljhadu etc. and forest produce based products and all materials such as terracotta, bellmetal, bamboo crafts, leather crafts, iron crafts, Cosa silk and Chhattisgarhi cuisine under one roof, establishing it as a unique Chhattisgarhi brand. Arrangements will also be made to provide higher dividends to local producers under the scheme.

Chhattisgarh is the first state to procure small forest produce at minimum support price

Chief Minister said that during the current season, 4 lakh 74 thousand quintals of minor forest produce worth Rs 112 crore has been procured at a minimum support price. According to the data released by TRIFED New Delhi, Chhattisgarh ranks first among states for purchasing minor forest produce at minimum support price. In the new budget, we have announced that Kodo, Kutki and Ragi will be procured at minimum support price in the scheduled areas of the state, same as other minor forest produce. Apart from this, ‘Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Collector Social Security Scheme’ has been started to provide security to 12 lakh 50 thousand Tendupatta collector families in the events of accidental death or accident. In the budget of 2021-22, a provision of 13 crores has been made for this scheme. A provision of 359 crore has been made for special centrally assisted local development programs and Rs 170 crore has been provisioned for the development of basic amenities in tribal areas.

Fisheries and lac farming given agricultural status in Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister said in the today’s episode of Lokvaani that by giving the status of agriculture to fisheries and lac farming, we have provided lakhs of people working in this field the access to interest-free loans and benefits of various schemes. We have used 95 per cent of the available water areas in the state to provide better income to more than 2 lakh fishermen families. Steps will be taken for the welfare of traditional workers through Telghani Development Board, Leather Craftsman Development Board, Iron Craftsman Development Board and Rajakkar Development Board.

In a recorded message for Lokvani, the Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Mrs. Kiranmayi Nayak said that Chief Minister has taken many decisions, one after the other, which have helped women to financially support their homes and become financial independent. Women were largely benefitted under Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan. Shikshakarmis have been regularized in 2 years. From 30 percent reservation in government jobs to half the electricity bill schemes, women have been provided various benefits under various schemes. In the new budget, State Government has taken a new initiative- Kaushalya Matritva Yojana to provide financial aid of Rs. 5000 on having a second child daughter. Dr. Mahesh Sinha, President of Indian Medical Association, Chhattisgarh, appreciated the plans to take health services to remote areas. Educationist Dr. Jawahar Suri Setty described the plan to start English Medium School as a good initiative.

Nearly 24 thousand pregnant women to be benefitted under Kaushalya Matritva Yojana

Talking about Kaushalya Matritva Yojana, Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries found eligible in the socio-economic census will be benefitted under this scheme. We have observed that there are various schemes to provide benefits on birth of first child, but there are no schemes to provide benefits on birth of a daughter as a second child. The scheme has been named after the sacred bond of Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya. Nearly 24 thousand pregnant women will be benefitted under this scheme in one year.

New medical colleges in Kanker, Korba and Mahasamund and Chandulal Chandrakar Medical College, Durg to be acquired by the Government

Chief Minister said that our entire emphasis is on upgrading health centers in urban and rural areas and on development of modern healthcare facilities. We are bringing 4 medical colleges under the government sector. Along with the three medical colleges to be opened in Kanker, Korba and Mahasamund, Chandulal Chandrakar Medical College of Durg is also being acquired by the government. Provision for 100 beds in Ramanujganj, 50 beds in Nava Raipur, opening of 30-bed hospitals in Village Sanna (District-Jashpur), Shivrinarayan (District Janjgir-Champa) Risali (District Durg) and construction of 37 health centers has been made in the new budget. Besides, through Chief Minister Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme, Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, Dai-Didi Mobile Clinic Scheme, Humar Lab Yojana, we are providing medical services to the people of remote rural areas and to those living in urban slums. Mr. Baghel said that I am happy to know that the academicians are closely watching our efforts to improve the quality of education and to expand facilities.

45 lakh 48 thousand rural houses to be provided tap connections under Jal-Jeevan Mission

Chief Minister said that we do not believe in decorative and showy infrastructures. We believe in development and expansion of facilities in the areas that need it the most. We have made budget provision for Jawahar Setu Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Mukhyamantri Dharsa Vikas Yojana, Ram Van Gaman Path Tourism Circuit, River Bank Plantation, Vivekananda Gurukul Upgradation Scheme, Road Safety Construction Scheme etc. Adequate provision has been made for mining of tubewells in gauthans, for providing tap connections to 45 lakh 48 thousand rural houses under Jal Jeevan Mission, water augmentation scheme in urban areas, Minimata Amritdhara Nal Yojana. We have set the target to double the irrigation capacity in 5 years. Sufficient provision has been made for development of new industrial areas, SCADA scheme, urban electrification scheme, Chief Minister Mazra Tola electrification scheme. Mr. Baghel said that the basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water should be made available to the residents of every region in the state at the earliest. Many steps are being taken for the development of information technology infrastructure, online services in the state. Budget provision has also been made for same. I would like our youth to prepare themselves through education and training. We are working hard to open all kinds of avenues for employment and self-employment, with the cooperation of local industries, said Chief Minister.