Chhattisgarh CM issues instructions to send senior officials to Hyderabad and Maharashtra to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the officials to make mandatory, RTPCR test’s negative report obtained within 72 hours for passengers coming from other states to Chhattisgarh by rail or air route. He also asked to examine the passengers arriving without a negative report and make arrangements to place them in quarantine, covid care center or hospital as per SOP. He has instructed the Chief Secretary that for smooth supply of Remdesivir injection in the state, senior officers should be sent to Hyderabad and Maharashtra for coordination with companies manufacturing this drug. Chief Minister discussed this issue with the President of the Drug Association and asked him to increase the supply of Remdesivir Injection from other states. Chief Minister gave these instructions after a video conference with medical experts on the situation arising out of the increasing infection of Covid-19 in the state. He discussed with hospital operators, medical experts and representatives of the Indian Medical Association about the problems being faced in the treatment of Covid-19, supply of oxygen and essential medicines.

Chief Minister said that the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Chhattisgarh is worrisome. If we meet this challenge in a planned way, then we will surely succeed. For this, passengers on all the borders of Chhattisgarh with Maharashtra should be strictly examined. Along with the airport, arrangements should be made to examine passengers coming to Chhattisgarh on railway stations as well. Arrangements should also be made to keep passengers in quarantine center and isolation as required. He said that this time the infection is also spreading in the villages. To prevent this, it is necessary to examine those coming from outside the state. Instructions have been issued by the state government to establish quarantine centers in villages. Mr. Baghel asked the operators of private hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to the Corona patients. For this, the state government will also provide necessary support.

In the video conference, Health Minister Shri T.S. Singhdeo also joined. Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department Mrs. Renu G. Pillay, Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Pardeshi, Director Health Mr. Neeraj Bansod, Director of National Health Mission Dr. Priyanka Shukla and Controller Food and Drug Administration Mr. K.D. Kunjam were present at the Chief Minister’s residence. Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Subrata Sahoo along with several medical experts from Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg, Collectors of the three districts, representatives of Indian Medical Association and Drug Association participated in the video conference.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is ahead of many largely populated states in terms of testing. Every day 40 to 50 thousand tests are being done in the state. Chhattisgarh is also the state administering highest number of vaccines. 13 percent of the population here has been given the first vaccine to protect against corona. He said that RTPCR test facility will be started soon in four more districts in the state. With the increase in the number of sample investigations every day, the investigation report will also be available sooner. He said that antigen tests would also have to be done with RTPCR. Chief Minister said that instructions have been issued to supply oxygen to the plants producing oxygen first in government and private hospitals of Chhattisgarh. Some new industries in the private sector have also been allowed to produce medical oxygen. With this, oxygen will be supplied in all hospitals of the state as per the requirement.

Chief Minister said that in order to make Corona patients bear the least financial burden in treatment, the Health Department officials should discuss with private sector hospitals and revise the treatment rates. He said that the treatment of Corona should also be associated with the Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme. He also asked new hospitals to allow treatment as per the need.

Chief Minister asked the collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg to urge the MLAs to cooperate through the amount of MLA funds to increase the number of beds and ventilators with oxygen and ICU facilities. He also asked to take help ftom industrial houses for this.

Director of AIIMS Dr. Nitin M. Nagerkar, Dr. Ajay Behera, Dr. Sandeep Dave of Ramakrishna Care Hospital, Dr. Sunil Khemka of Narayana Hospital, Dr. Devendra Naik of Sribalaji Hospital, Dr. Shashank Gupta, Dr. Rakesh Gupta of IMA, Dr. Vikas Aggarwal, Mr. Vinay Kripalani of Drug Association, Dr. Prateek Kaushik of Durg, Dr. Ashish Mittal, Dr. Arvind Prakash Sawant, Dr. Kherul, Dr. Akhilesh Devras of Bilaspur, Dr. Manoj Rai, Dr. Ravi Shekhar from Cims, Dr. Srikanth Giri and Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari also attended the video conference.