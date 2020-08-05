Chhattisgarh: Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana to be launched in the memory of Shaheed Mahendra Karma

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the process of payment against cowdung procurement to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under State Government’s Godhan Nyay Yojana, in a programme to be organized at his Raipur based residence office on August 5. Mr. Bahel will also inaugurate Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana on this occasion.

As per the final programme schedule, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will pay tribute to Shaheed Mahendra Karma at 3pm by garlanding his picture. Thereafter, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey and Forest minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar will address the programme. At 3.15 Chief Minister will inaugurate the payment process of cowdung procurement under Godhan Nyay Yojana. Later Mr. baghel will interact with the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana via video conferencing. At 3.35, Chief Minister will inaugurate Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana and deliver the inaugural address. Tourism Department officials will give presentation on Ram Van Gaman Path at 3.50pm.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will transfer the first installment of payment for cowdung procured between July 20 and August 1 under Godhan Nyay Yojana on August 5 through cooperative bank. In total 4140 gauthans of the state, nearly 82 thousand 711 quintals of cowdung has been procured from 46thousand 964 out of the total 65 thousand 694 registered beneficiaries. Total payable amount against which is Rs 1 crore 65 lakh, which will be transferred into the bank accounts of cattle ranchers. State Government is making consistent efforts to maximize the reach of the benefits under this scheme. Beneficiaries of the scheme include 38% women, 48% people of OBC category, 39% people of scheduled tribe, 8% scheduled caste and 5% general category. Next payment against dung procurement will be done on August 15. Under this scheme, maximum quantity of dung was procured in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, DHamtari and Balod districts of the state.

Godhan Nyay Yojana is first of its kind scheme in the country, under which cowdung is being procured from cattle ranchers and farmers in gauthans at Rs 2 per kg (including transport cost. Dung so procured is utilized for preparing vermi-compost, which is sold with the help of cooperative societies.

Under this soon-to-be-inaugurated scheme- Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana- financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the nominee or the heir in case of normal death of the head of the registered tendupatta labourer family (if head of the family is of age 50 years or below). In case of death due to accident, additional financial aid Rs 2 lakh will be provided, where as in case of permanent disability caused in the accident, financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be provided and in case of partial disability caused in the accident, financial aid of Rs one lakh will be sanctioned. If the age of head of the tendupatta labourer family is between 50 and 59 years, then Rs 30 thousand will be provided as financial aid in case of normal death, Rs 75 thousand in case of accidental death, and Rs 75 thousand in case of permanent disability cause in the accident and Rs 37 thousand 500 will be provided to the nominee or heir in case partial disability caused.

This scheme is being launched under the joint aegis of Forest Department and Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperatives Union Ltd to provide social security to the labourer families engaged in tendupatta collection. Implementation of the scheme will be done by Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperatives Union Ltd. District Union concerned will resolved the cases within one month and provide the financial aid directly into the bank accounts of the tendupatta collectors. It is noteworthy that State Government is committed towards strengthening social security and financial security of tendupatta collectors. As promised in the manifesto, the tendupatta collection wage rate has been increased from Rs 2500 per standard sack to Rs 4000 standard sack

