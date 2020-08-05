Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Replica Of Ram Temple On Puri Beach, on the eve of its ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said, he was keen to create a sand sculpture of the temple at Ayodhya during ”bhoomi pujan”, but had to do it on Puri beach due to the pandemic. It took around five hours to create this sculpture.

#JaiShriRam …My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, On the eve of foundation stone laying ceremony by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for #RamMandirAyodhya . pic.twitter.com/HMYAjAJwQI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 4, 2020

