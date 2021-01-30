Chhattisgarh government gave in-principle consent for organizing Road Safety World Series Cricket Tournament

Raipur: State Government has given in-principle consent for organizing the proposed Road Safety World Series World Tournament in Chhattisgarh in the month of March. In this regard, Additional Transport Commissioner Chhattisgarh has sent a consent letter to Chief Operating Officer Professional Management Group Private Limited, Mumbai today.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has given his consent for organizing the Road Safety World Series Cricket tournament, after a telephonic discussion with Sunil Gavaskar, eminent cricketer and Commissioner of the tournament. The tournament will take place from March 2 to March 21 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur. Former national and international level cricketers will participate in this tournament. BCCI has approved this sports event. Also, permission to organize this event has also been received from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. State Government has given the consent with objective of creating public awareness on important topic such as road safety and for promotion of tourism and investment in Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, this tournament will be organized under the joint aegis of Transport and Sports Department.

Teams including Sri Lanka, India, South Africa, Australia, West Indies will participate in the tournament, which means the eminent cricket players and former cricket players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes, Brettly, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan would take part. This event would be organized and promoted by Mr. Gavaskar’s company the Professional Management Group and would be supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The event will establish the identity of Raipur as one of those cities in the country that has managed to control the epidemic through good governance. It is known that in because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, IPL was held in UAE. By organizing this tournament, Raipur will be the first city in the country to host cricket during the pandemic. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will be the Chief Guest of the event.