Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to visit Dantewada and Sukma districts on January 31,February1

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will be visiting Dantewada and Sukma districts on January 31 and February 1. As per the final tour schedule of Mr. Baghel, he would leave from Raipur on January 31st at 11.15 am via helicopter and reach Dantewada at 12.35 in the noon, where he would inaugurate Nava Dantewada Garment Factory. Chief Minister would inaugurate Devgudi in Gamavada at 1.10pm and address the general assembly to be held in High School Ground of Dantewada at 2.20 pm. Mr. Baghel will inaugurate the pond beautification work after visiting Ma Danteshwari Temple at 4.35 pm and he will attend the concluding ceremony of Cricket Tournament at 5.20pm. Chief Minister will meet heads of various institutions, communities, public representatives and officials at 5.50 pm and stay the night at Dantewada.

On February 1, Chief Minister will do bhumipujan of Sarv Chhattisgarhiya Samaj-Ekta premise in Paatraas at 10.45 am, and after that he would leave from Dantewada via helicopter at 11.30am and reach Gyanoday premise in Sukma at 12 in the noon. There, he would inaugurate Swami Atmanand English Medium School. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will inaugurate District Library in Vivekanda Yuva Shakti premise at 12.30 in the afternoon and he will interact will interact with the students of Sukma Study Club, and visiting fitness centre. Mr. Baghel will inaugurate and lay foundation of various development works at mini stadium of Sukma at 1pm. Chief Minister would inaugurate the new buillding of Sarv Adivasi Samaj at Gadiras Road at 2.35pm. AT 3.05pm he will meet community heads at circuit house. Mr. Baghel will leave from Sukma via helicopter and reach Raipur at 5.30pm.

