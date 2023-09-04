Chandrayan Mahotsav Sparks Ecstatic Environment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar today bore witness to an atmosphere filled with excitement and enthusiasm as it celebrated Chandrayan Mahotsav. Led by the esteemed Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, the faculty, medical, nursing, and paramedical students came together to mark this special occasion in a truly unique manner.

A highlight of the event was the captivating Rangoli artwork featuring the iconic Rover and Pragyan, intricately crafted by the talented students of this premier health institute. The Rangoli masterpiece stole the hearts of all those in attendance. Additionally, the meticulously designed model of the moon mission, placed strategically at two locations within AIIMS, captured the attention of both students and the general public alike. Countless selfies were taken with these artistic renditions, making the celebration truly memorable.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, emphasized the significance of technology and its potential to position the youth of our nation as global leaders. He noted, “With the help of technology, the youth of the country can lead India to be the prime driving force in the world. The Hon’ble Prime Minister of our country has always inspired us to harness technology for comprehensive development.” Dr. Biswas also encouraged AIIMS Bhubaneswar students to step forward with fresh ideas and innovations for the betterment of society.

The event was graced by the presence of DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, College of Nursing Principal Dr. Asha P Setty, PR Cell FIC Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy.

Chandrayan Mahotsav at AIIMS Bhubaneswar not only celebrated India’s strides in space exploration but also highlighted the institute’s commitment to nurturing innovative minds for the betterment of society.

With a commitment to fostering innovation and societal betterment, AIIMS Bhubaneswar stands at the forefront of medical education and research in India.