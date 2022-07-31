‘Chabahar Day’ observed to promote Chabahar – Link to INSTC – Connecting Central Asian Markets

New Delhi : Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) in association with India Ports Global observed ‘Chabahar Day’ to mark the Chabahar – Link to INSTC – Connecting Central Asian Markets in Mumbai today. INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor) is India’s vision and initiative to reduce the time taken for EXIM shipments to reach Russia, Europe, and enter the central Asian markets. The Chabahar Port located in Iran is the commercial transit center for the region and especially Central Asia.

The Union Minister, MoPSW & AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State, MoPSW, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, H.E. Mr. Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador-Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E Mr. Asein Isaev, Ambassador- Kyrgyzstan, H.E Mr. Lukmon Bobokalonzoda Ambassador Tajikistan, H.E Mr. Shalar Geldynazarov Amassador, Turkmenistan, H.E Mr. Dilshod Akhatov, Ambassador- Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr. Jalil Eslami, Deputy of Port and economic affairs of PMO, Ms. Zakia Wardak, Consul General (CG), Afghanistan, H.E Dr. Mr. A. M. Alikhani Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Masoud Ostad Hossein, Advisor to the minister & head of the centre for international affairs of ministry of Road and Urban Development, Iran, Shri Rajeev Jalota, Chairman, Indian Ports Association and Shri Sunil Mukundan, MD, IPGL were the honorable dignitaries who graced the event through their presence along with other esteemed guests.

Shri Sarbanand Sonwal in his address stated that Our vision is to make Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar a transit hub and linking it to INSTC to reach out to Central Asian Countries. He said we look forward to businesses and logistics companies to utilize the incentives of the Shahid Beheshti Port and Chabahar Free Trade Zone. We urge all the representatives and stakeholders to come forward with suggestions to reduce the transportation time and cost further to make a cheaper , shorter, faster and more reliable route from India to Iran and Central Asia , he added .

During the event, the delegates from the Central Asian countries highlighted how Chabahar link with INSTC can play a vital role in boosting EXIM trade in their regions and its potential to further boost development in the landlocked countries. During the day-long event, several presentations and Government to Business sessions took place. Presentations and speeches were given by Chairman IPA, MD IPGL, FFFAI and Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Director Operations, IPGL