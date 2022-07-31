Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu asks police forces to be extra sensitive in matters relating to crimes against women

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the police forces to be extra sensitive in matters relating to crimes against women. He observed that creating a safe and enabling environment for women is very important to help them grow and attain their full potential.

Addressing the police personnel after presenting Presidential Police Colours to Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai today, Shri Naidu praised Tamil Nadu for having the highest number of women police stations and the second highest strength of women police personnel in the country. Women form half of our population but a lot still remains to be done to provide them equal opportunities on various fronts, he stressed.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of cybercrime and other modern-day offences such as online frauds and transboundary crimes, the Vice President exhorted our police forces to skill and equip themselves to deal with these 21st century crimes in an effective and speedy manner. He appreciated Tamil Nadu Police for establishing a separate Cyber Crime Wing with 46 Cyber Crime Police Stations in addition to various cyber forensic facilities to investigate cybercrime cases on scientific lines. “Upgradation of skills, improvement of infrastructure facilities, and change of attitude of the Police force are key elements in the modernisation of the Police,” he added.

The Vice President also lauded Tamil Nadu Police for an exclusive Idol Wing, first of its kind in the country, to investigate cases of theft or loss of cultural artefacts. Commending the state police for retrieving ten priceless antique idols from the USA and Australia recently, he said that we must make every effort to preserve our age-old cultural heritage and civilisational values. Referring to rich and glorious cultural heritage of the state of Tamil Nadu, he emphasised the need to preserve it for our future generations.

Describing Tamil Nadu as one of India’s most prosperous and industrialised states, Shri Naidu observed that the role of the police is of paramount importance in a rapidly changing socio-economic environment. “One of the primary reasons behind the economic progress of the State is the role of the state police in maintaining public order and social harmony, which is essential for attracting investment, growth and development in the State,” he added.

Expressing happiness over several welfare measures for police personnel, the Vice President particularly praised Tamil Nadu for launching a “Police Well-Being Programme” as a countermeasure for stress and prevention of alcoholism and suicides in the force. He also appreciated the state police’s role in effectively guarding the Tamil Nadu’s 1076 km coastline and ensuring safety and wellbeing of fishermen.

Describing the presentation of President’s Police Colours as a glorious moment in the history of Tamil Nadu Police, Shri Naidu conveyed his best wishes to all serving and retired members of Tamil Nadu Police. “This is a recognition of your dedication, professionalism, selfless service and sacrifice,” he said. The Vice President also congratulated the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, Dr C. Sylendra Babu under whose stewardship the personnel of Tamil Nadu Police put up an impressive show of parade. Shri Naidu also released a postage stamp on this occasion.

During his address, the Vice President recalled his lifelong association with Chennai and described it as a beautiful city which never ceased to amaze him. This was Shri Naidu’s last visit to Chennai as the Vice President of India.

Shri M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr. V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Dr. C. Sylendra Babu, DGP, Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, Shri K. Phanindra Reddy, ACS (Home) to Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Shri Shankar Jiwal, DGP/COP, Chennai, Shri B. Selva Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, senior police officials and other dignitaries attended the event.