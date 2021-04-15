Centre sanctioned Rs 1144 cr for 14 NH projects in Odisha

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned as many as 14 NH projects of 314.17 km worth Rs 1144.29 crore and road safety work worth Rs 1.42 crore for Odisha, informed Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Widening, construction of road of NH-26 such as 4-lane and widening & strengthening of double lane with paved shoulder (Barpali to Balangir) has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 414.24 crore.

Widening to 2-lane with paved shoulder (with 12m carriageway with 15m formation width) of Mundamarai to Ratanpur section of NH-59 has been sanctioned with an estimated Rs 125.94 crore. Construction work from Ch 175/880 to 181/000 km Bhawanipatna town portion of NH- 26 has been sanctioned with a budget Rs 3.27 crore. Construction work from Ch 0/000 to 35/000 km Mohana to Malwa Ghat section of NH-326A has been sanctioned with Rs 23.21 crore.

Strengthening to NH 153(B) Angabira to Naktideul has been sanctioned with a budget Rs 14.73 crore. Construction work from Ch Km 314/130 to 321/000 Km of NH 53 has been sanctioned with Rs 6.5 crore.

Strengthening from km 174/570 to km 186/094, 210/570 to 234/751 & 235/748 to 243/648 of NH-20 has been sanctioned with Rs 18.06 crore.

Strengthening from km 277/461 to 280/249, 281/400 to 286/725, 287/883 to 289/454, 304/720 to 341/741 & km 346/00 to 360/391 of NH- 55 has been sanctioned with Rs 22.52 crore. Construction work from Km 75/100 to 84/00Km (except from Km 77/650 to 79/250 Km) of NH 149 has been sanctioned with Rs 5.72 crore.

Construction of 5 Nos. HL Bridge at km 379/000, 439/000, 444/237, 457/075 & 468/150 has been sanctioned with Rs 154.05 crore.

Construction work of Puri ROB and its approaches of Km 3.2 of NH 316 has been sanctioned with Rs 137.61 crore. Construction of truck lay bye and highway nest at km 79/700 to 80/00 has been sanctioned with Rs 11.8 crore.

Construction of HL Bridge over Kantiyalli Nallah at km 47.20 of NH-153 B has been sanctioned with Rs 9.7 crore. Construction of Berhampur bypass on NH 59 has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 196.94 crore.