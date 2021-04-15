Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 47 new Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated 47 new Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to the people of the State.

Patnaik hoped that these ambulances would fulfil the increasing demand for transportation of patients with advanced life support system.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation of people, the second Covid wave can be battled successfully like the first one in 2020. Out of the 47 ALS ambulances, 28 would be managed under 108 emergency ambulance service and 19 would be engaged at the medical colleges hospitals to facilitate emergency patient transportation. Notably, in wake of the second Covid-19 wave, the CM had directed for provision of more ALS Ambulances to further boost the reach and scale of the emergency patient transportation.

The current emergency medical ambulance fleet comprises 596 vehicles, out of which 540 have Basic Life Support system and 56 have ALS system. With the addition of the new ambulances, the total number of ALS ambulances increased to 103.