Centre & Manipur Govt sign ‘Cessation of Operation Agreement’ with insurgent group ZUF to promote peace in state

The Centre and Manipur government have signed a Cessation of Operation Agreement with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), an insurgent group of Manipur, in New Delhi.

ZUF had been active for more than a decade. The move, under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, fulfills the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’.

This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur. This agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Home Ministry, the Manipur government, and the representatives of ZUF in the presence of State Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Representatives of the armed Group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The agreement provides for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee the enforcement of the agreed ground rules.