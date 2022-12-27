Noted Media academic Professor Sunil Kanta Behera Passes Away In Berhampur

Berhampur: Renowned Media academic Professor Sunil Kanta Behera Passes Away Today at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur following cardiac arrest. He was 67. He is survived by wife and two children. As per his wish his body donated to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur for research work of medical students.

Prof Behera retired from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Berhampur University in 2015. Later, he joined as Dean, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Central University at Tezpur in Assam and retired last year. He was Visiting Professor of Central University, Koraput since then.