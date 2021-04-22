Central University of Odisha to carry Impact Assessment Studies of the CSR projects of HAL

Koraput: As part of the Industry-Academia Interface, the Central University of Odisha is going to carry out the Impact Assessment of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects undertaken by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Koraput division towards development of tribal dominated aspirational district i.e. Koraput. On this respect a preliminary meeting was held yesterday in the Central University of Odisha with the Chairmanship of Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of CUO. The Vice Chancellor stressed upon greater cooperation between HAL and CUO in various areas in the coming future that can help improve the socio-economic condition of the region.

Under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, an Advisory Group has been formed to undertake the impact assessment studies of the CSR Projects as per the request from HAL. The members of Advisory Committee consists of the District Collector, Koraput, Faculty members of CUO Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Head I/c Sociology, Dr. Jayant Kumar Nayak, Head I/c Anthropology and Dr. Minati Sahu, Head I/c Economics and Management Dept, with Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, SBCNR as Member Coordinator from CUO.

The impact assessment study will be made on the CSR projects of HAL particularly educational projects meant for imparting education to the poor children in and around Sunabeda, Koraput in HAL run Educational Institutions. In the meeting it was agreed that the CUO will undertake the impact assessment studies of CSR projects as per the specific term and conditions and as per laid down procedures for CSR Projects by HAL.

From HAL the delegation of members in the meeting included Shri Asokan, Dy General Manager, HR; Shri Suryakant Rout, Chief Manager, HR& Coordinator of CRS Projects and Ms. Smita Mahapatra, Manager, CSR and from Central University of Odisha Prof. S. K. Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resource and Director, IQAC; Prof. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar, Shri K. Kosala Rao, Finance Officer; Prof. P. Durgaprasad, Visiting Professor, Sociology; and faculty Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Nayak, Dr.Minati Sahoo, Head I/c. Economics participated in the interaction. Dr.PhagunathBhoi, Public Relations Officer was present on the meeting.