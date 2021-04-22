Vi Business Plus Offers Industry Leading Mobility Solutions for Enterprises

Mumbai: Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), has introduced a wide range of post-paid plans designed for businesses and working professionals. Vi Business Plus, an industry leading mobility solution, enables today’s mobile workforce to connect, communicate, collaborate and do a lot more with their post-paid plans.

Starting at Rs 299, Vi Business Plus enables enterprises, small businesses, and their workforce more flexibility to connect in an efficient and secure manner, no matter where they operate from. Going beyond voice and data, Vi Business Plans offer an array of value added benefits such as Mobile Security, Location Tracking, Data Pooling and Entertainment.

The latest post-paid offering from Vi Business comes at a time when businesses – particularly SMEs and Start-ups – are adapting to hybrid ways of working and are looking for connectivity solutions that are affordable, convenient and secure.

Commenting on the launch of Vi Business Plus, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “Vi Business is focused at enabling digital transformation for enterprises, SMEs and start-ups. Flexible, secure and convenient mobility solutions have become a need of the hour for organisations and entrepreneurs alike. Vi Business Plus, our industry leading mobility solution, addresses the genuine business concerns of data security, employee safety & wellbeing. Striking a fine balance between business objectives and employee mobility needs, Vi Business Plus provides a seamless digital experience of connecting, communicating and collaborating for today’s hybrid workplaces.”

Vi Business Plus offers value added bundled benefits for businesses and professionals beyond connectivity. For example, Mobile Security ensures protection against lost devices, viruses, spyware, dangerous websites, malicious apps & fake websites, etc. Location Tracking is a powerful resource-tracking system that enables enterprises to monitor their field resources for safety & security in today’s high-risk environment. The unique Data Pooling feature helps control data overages by providing a data pool for the corporate account.

Enterprises and working professionals can avail Vi Business Plus seamless digital experience on the award winning Vi business mobility platform and the Vi app.