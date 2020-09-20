Central University of Odisha Completes CUCET-2020 for Admissions 2020-21

Report by Nishapati Nayak; Koraput: For admission into the Central University of Odisha along with other 14 Central Universities and 4 State Universities all over the country, the three- day long Central Universities Common Entrance Test-2020 (CUCET-2020) that started from 18 September has been completed successfully today. Prof. I Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of the CUO congratulated all the students, staff of the University and all the participating Universities for the successful conduct of the examination. He said,” the quality of interest of students is unparalleled. The GER in Higher Education is bound to grow substantially with encouraging diversity”. COVID Protocols and guidelines were strictly followed during the entire process.

14532 applicants registered themselves for admission to CUO’s 30 programmes through its 14 Departments. CUCET was held at 141 centres across the country including 14 cities in Odisha and two in AP. 6400 appeared for the Exam with 64% attendance.

The CUCET 2020 is a pen and paper-based examination. It was deferred multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students who attempted the examination at CUO campus told that ‘’the arrangements were far better than other Entrance Tests elsewhere. They said we were allowed into the campus after thermal scanning of temperature at the entrance. We took our own sanitizer, gloves and mask, and there was a level of comfort,”

The Chairman of Admissions Committee, Prof. S. K. Palita said the conduct of examination was smooth and hassle-free. Answer Key for UI, PG & RP Programmes, Grievances and Result Declaration will be announced at the earliest and will be published on the University website as well as CUCET website as per the notification. “Students are advised to be updated about the latest information of admission result and date by visiting the CUO website www.cuo.ac.in” said Dr Jayant Kumar Nayak, CoE of the University.

Related

comments