New Delhi :Central Project Monitoring Unit (CPMU), National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs conducted virtual refresher workshop on 2nd June 2022 as a part of Iconic week (30th May 2022 to 5th June 2022) celebration under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsdav for the officers and staff of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for demonstrating various modules of NeVA.