Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force examining uniformity in charging ports of electronic devices meets, forms sub-group for uniformity of charging port for wearables like ear-buds and smart watches

New Delhi : Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste. This was stated by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, while chairing a meeting of the Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force constituted to examine the issue of uniformity in charging ports of electronic devices.

The meeting was attended by representatives from industry associations such as MAIT, FICCI, CII, educational institutions including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi and Central Government ministries including Ministry of Environment Forrest and Climate Change.

During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones.

The Department has also decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of uniform charging port for wearables. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions etc.

It was also felt that an impact study may be conducted by the MoEFCC to assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging port in electronic devices with regard to e-waste.

Stakeholders agreed that a phased roll-out of the common charging port is may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously.

The uniformity in charging port is a step towards LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at COP-26 which calls for ‘mindful and deliberate utilization’ by people worldwide instead of ‘mindful and wasteful consumption’. The LiFE mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.