Central Government releases funds of Rs. 3,333 crore under the Crop Residue Management Scheme for management of paddy straw

During the 45 days period in the current paddy harvesting season i.e., 15th September, 2023 to 29th October, 2023, the total stubble burning incidents in Haryana, Punjab, NCR – UP, NCR- Rajasthan and Delhi have come down from 13,964 in the corresponding period in 2022 to 6,391 in 2023 and from 11,461 in the corresponding period in 2021 to 6,391 in 2023 i.e., a reduction of 54.2 % & 44.3 % respectively.

A series of interventions by various stakeholders including frequent review and daily monitoring have resulted in bringing down stubble burning incidents significantly in the last two years.

Punjab

The total stubble burning incidents detected in Punjab during these 45 days period is 5,254 as against 12,112 in 2022 and 9,001 in 2021.

The farm fire events reported in Punjab during the 45 days period of current year are 56.6% & 41.6% lesser as compared to the corresponding periods in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

In Punjab, during these 45 days period, the single day highest fire count during this year was reported on 29th October i.e., 1,068 as against 2,067 reported on 28th October in 2022 and 1,353 reported on 29th October in 2021.

The five Districts of Punjab where maximum stubble burning has been detected in the current year so far, with the number of incidents are as follows: –

Amritsar – 1,060

Tarn Taran – 646

Patiala -614

Sangrur -564

Firozpur -517

Haryana

The total stubble burning incidents detected in Haryana during these 45 days period are 1,094 as against 1,813 in 2022 and 2,413 in 2021.

The farm fire events reported in Haryana during the current year are 39.7% & 54.7% lesser as compared to the corresponding periods in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

In Haryana during these 45 days period, the single day highest fire count during this year was reported on 15th October i.e., 127 as against 250 reported on 24th October in 2022 and 363 reported on 15th October in 2021.

The five Districts of Haryana where maximum stubble burning has been detected in the current year so far, with the number of incidents are as follows: –

Fatehabad -180

Kaithal – 151

Ambala -147

Jind -132

Kurukshetra -120

The Central Government has so far released funds to the tune of about Rs. 3,333 crore under the Crop Residue Management Scheme, to the State Government of Punjab, NCR States and GNCT of Delhi for subsidised procurement of machines by individual farmers / custom hiring centres and cooperatives to facilitate in-situ management of paddy straw as also for baling / raking machines and equipments to facilitate ex-situ applications.

The total amount of crop residue management (CRM) machines available in Punjab are 1,17,672, Haryana – 80,071 and in UP- NCR – 7,986. Additionally, action is underway to procure additional 23,000 CRM machines in Punjab, 7,572 in Haryana and 595 in Uttar Pradesh for NCR to augment availability during the current harvesting season.

As of now, there is a substantial reduction in paddy stubble burning incidents compared to previous years. However, there has been a sudden spike in stubble burning cases in Punjab during the last few days and harvesting is expected to peak in the next couple of weeks. The detected incidents of stubble burning in Punjab on 29th October alone was 1,068.

The State Governments of Punjab and Haryana have therefore been advised by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) to mobilize the entire State administrative machinery to take all preventive and corrective measure for control of stubble burning as per the Framework and Action Plans, for further focused attention to ensure that the gains achieved are not lost and the momentum is maintained in the coming days.

The Commission has been reviewing the implementation of Action Plans for control of stubble burning in Punjab and NCR States on a regular basis.

The Commission is also monitoring the paddy stubble burning incidents and taking up with State Governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis including with Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners of Districts concerned.

Stubble burning incidents are reported as per the standard protocol developed by ISRO for the Commission.