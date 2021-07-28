Central Bank of India registered Net Profit of ₹ 206 Crore

New Delhi: With improved performance, the Bank has registered Net Profit of ₹ 206 Crore compared to ₹ 135 Crore (53%) on Y-o-Y basis and turned corner from loss of ₹ 1349 Crore as on 31st Mar’ 21 on Q-o-Q basis.

Operating Profit marginally declined from ₹ 1291 Crore to ₹ 1179 Crore (-8.68%) on Y-o-Y basis and improved from ₹ 688 Crore to ₹ 1179 Crore (71.37%) on Q-o-Q basis.

Net NPA improved from 6.76% to 5.09% on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 167 bps and from 5.77% to 5.09% on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of 68 bps.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved from 79.12% to 84.28% on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 516 bps and from 82.54% to 84.28% on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of 174 bps.

PROFITABILITY:

Net Interest Income (NII) remained almost flat at ₹ 2135 Crore as on 30th June’21, as compared to ₹2146 as on 30th June’20 and improved from ₹1516 crore to ₹2135 crore (40.83%) on Q-o-Q basis.

Cost to Income ratio declined from 54.79% to 59.39% on Y-o-Y basis registering a decline of 460 bps. However, improved from 71.57% to 59.39% on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of 1218 bps.

Cost of Deposit declined from 4.70 % to 3.93% (77 bps) during Q1’22 on Y-o-Y basis and from 4.00% to 3.93% (7 bps) on Q-o-Q basis.

Yield on Advance has come down from 7.30% to 6.55% (75 bps) during Q1’ 22 over Q1’21 due to the reduction in MCLR and RBLR. However, it has improved from 4.98 % to 6.55 % registering growth of 157 bps on Q-o-Q basis.

Business per Employee has increased from ₹15.03 crore to ₹16.00 crore in Q1’22 over Q1’21 and from ₹15.64 crore to 16.00 crore on Q-o-Q basis.

ASSET QUALITY:

Gross NPA improved from 18.10% to 15.92% on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 218bps and from 16.55% to 15.92% on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of 63 bps.

Credit Cost improved from 1.16 % to 0.17 % during Q1’22 over Q1’21 on Y-o-Y basis.

Slippage ratio increased to 0.95% during Q1’22 as against 0.02% during Q1’21 as there was moratorium granted by RBI due to COVID-19 pandemic in June’20 Quarter.

CAPITAL:

CRAR improved from 11.50% to 14.88% on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 338 bps and from 14.81% to 14.88% registering an improvement of 7 bps on Q-o-Q basis.

Bank’s Net worth has improved from ₹18660.50 crore as of June 30th 2020 to ₹22921.43 crore as on June 30th 2021on standalone basis.

DIGITAL BANKING:

Share of Digital Transaction through ADC (Alternative Delivery Channel) improved from 70.79% to 78.39% during 12 months period ended June 2021, against corresponding period ended June 2020.

Active Debit Card users are 2.66 crore as on June 30th 2021.

BRANCH SEGMENTATION:

Bank is having pan India presence with network of 4594 branches spanning 63.91% (2936 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 3427 ATMs and 7018 BC Points with total Touch Points 15039 as on 30th June 2021.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Total Business stood at ₹506712 crore as on June 30th 2021, as against ₹497748 crore registering a growth of ₹8964 crore (1.80%) on Y-o-Y.

Total deposits improved from ₹ 321252 Crore to ₹ 331483 Crore during Q1’ 22 over Q1’21 registering a growth of ₹ 10231 Crore (3.18 %).

CASA share in Total Core Deposits has improved from 47.30% to 49.20 % on Y-o-Y basis registering growth of 190 bps.