Center imposes ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR as air quality deteriorates

The government has imposed a ban on the construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality deteriorates in the last 24 hours.

Today the city’s average air quality index stood at 399, which is only two notches below the severe category.

In view of significant deterioration in air quality the sub-committee of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stage-3 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR. The decision was taken today after the Sub-Committee comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the area. Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee on GRAP, actions up to Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP has already been taken in the region.

While Stage III bans construction and demolition activities, it exempts projects related to rail services and operations, metro projects, airport projects, projects related to national security or defence, projects of national importance and health care facilities.

Linear projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, and pipeline laying are also allowed in addition to sanitation projects.