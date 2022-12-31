Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the model ‘Urban Mo Seva Kendra’ in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the center will provide people with digital services like farmer registration, labor registration, death and birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Biju health welfare card, life proof.

Currently, ‘Mo Seva Kendra’ has been established in 6,200 panchayats and more than 400 services have been made available to citizens at affordable cost.

This model ‘Urban Mo Seva Kendra’ will meet the daily digital service needs of the people living in Bhubaneswar.