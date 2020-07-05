Center approves Rs 574.16 cr annual plan for NH works in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: The Center government has approved annual plan worth Rs. 574.16 crore for NH (O) works in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for financial year 2020-21.

As per a communiqué received here in this regard, the Union Ministry of RoadTransport and Highways has asked for preparation of estimates for the proposed works in the approved annual plan incorporating the technical parameters and designs as per IRC codal provisions/latest circulars of the Ministry and submission to the Ministry for consideration.

The major works incorporated in the approved annual plan included expressway, four laning, construction of 6 km 3rd bypass on NH-444 Shopian bypass with Rs. 120 crore, construction of 13.60 km bypasses in Pulwama and Kulgam with Rs.62.98 crore, construction of 3.23 km three fly-overs in Srinagar on NH-44 at Bemina, Sanatnagar and Nawgam with Rs. 220.68 crore under ROBs/RUBs, strengthening/IRQP works of 15.25 km with Rs. 20, missing link/new national highways, widening to two lane with or without strengthening, paved shoulders, widening/reconstruction of Culverts, Road Safety and Environment works with Rs. 105 crore besides various miscellaneous works.

