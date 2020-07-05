Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2 more COVID19 deaths, death toll rises 36. A 40-year old male from Gajapati district and a 64-year old male from Sundargarh district died due to COVID19.

Deceased -2

One 40-YO male of Gajapati

One 64-YO male of Sundargarh, suffering from diabetes

Non COVID death – 1

One 45-YO female of Balasore district due to Massive Hemorrhagic Exudative Pleural Effusion.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 469 new COVID19 cases including 152 local contacts in the last 24 hours . Total Positive cases in the state reached at 9070. Of the total 469 positive cases, 152 are local contacts while 317 cases reported from quarantine centres. Ganjam reports highest 116 cases followed by 94 in Cuttack. Samples tested on Saturday 5317. Cumulative 2,92,407.

