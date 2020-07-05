Warning of Isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan during next 24 hours; Gujarat region during 04th-06th July

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ Due to convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds from the Arabian sea along the west coast and a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls most likely over Gujarat State during next 4-5 days and over Konkan & Goa during next 2 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan during next 24 hours; Gujarat region during 04th-06th July and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 04 days.

♦ A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is most likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershower activity along with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over east & adjoining parts of central India during next 4-5 days.

♦ The monsoon trough at mean sea level now runs near its normal position and it is very likely become more marked after 24 hours. High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea also very likely over plains of northwest India. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over parts of northwest India during next 4-5 days.

♦ Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to intense thunderstorm & lightening very likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh

& Yanam, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat State during next 12 hours.

