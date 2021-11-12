Celebration & Observance of National Education Day-2020; Webinar on Moulana Abul Kalam Azad-Indian Education System and NEP-2020’

New Delhi: As part of the celebration & observance of National Education Day-2021 on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and Independent India’s first education minister- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Central University of Odisha, Koraput organized a Webinar on 11th November, 2021 on‘ Moulana Abul Kalam Azad-Indian Education System and NEP-2020’.Prof. Mohammad Miyan, Former Vice-Chancellor, MANU and Former Vice-Chancellor (Addl. Charge), Central University of Odisha, Koraput and Prof. C.B. Sharma, Prof. of Education, School of Education, IGNOU, New Delhi spoke on the occasion as the Chief Guest and Chief Speaker respectively.

The Vice-Chancellor in charge of the Central University of Odisha, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palitainaugurating the webinar highlighted the contribution of Maulana Azad towards laying a strong edifice for Indian Education system during his decade long stint as first Education Minister. His focus of technical education and creating institutions like IITs, IISc,Indian Council of Cultural Relations and emphasis on Women Education were some major contributions which later reflected in the National Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Miyan, highlighted various contribution of Maulana towards Universal education. By quoting Moulana words “We must not forget it is the birth right of every individual to receive at least basic education. Without it she/he cannot fully discharge her/his duty as the citizen of the country” he said “ at the age of 4o the great educationist of the country though about Universal education. He established many higher education institution including IITS to promote technological knowledge among the youth which can contribute towards the development of the nation. He highlighted different key features of National Education Policy 2020 including different level and time. He reiterated that education systems was not uniform earlier, but the New Education Policy 2020 can provide a better quality education to the people of the country.

Prof. Sharma, highlighted the objectives of different commission on education constituted time to time. He said “National education Policy 2020 is the departure form of the traditional education policy or thinking of Indian education system. The thoughts of Moulana including professional education, women education and universal education reflected in the New Education Policy 2020”. He hoped the nation will highly be developed by adopting the NEP2020.He remarked that Quality education is the education that best fits the present and future of the learners and higher education requires special emphasis and has major role to play in determining the quality of life and the pace of development of a nation and the world as a whole.

Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, DSW I/c delivered the welcome address along with introductory note on the topic. Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examinations, delivered the concluding remarks. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi extended the vote of thanks. In the beginning floral tributes were paid to Maulana Azad. Dr. Ramaneda Kumar Parhi, DSW I/c. and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO coordinated the programme.