Tata Steel Hospital, Joda to support ‘Matrujyoti’ initiative

Joda : In order to ensure better antenatal care and improve health care of mother and child, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda has signed an agreement with District Health Department, Sundargarh to support the ‘Matrujyoti’ initiative on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra, Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Sundargarh and Dr Suchismita Das, Chief Medical Officer, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda in the presence of Mr Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, (IAS), Collector & District Magistrate, Sundargarh.

As per the agreement, Tata Steel Hospital will provide four free ultrasound tests during the pregnancy to the women residing in Koira block under Sundargarh district for a period of one year. As part of its corporate social responsibility, the tests will be done free of cost by Tata Steel.

It may be noted here that ‘Matrujyoti’ initiative was launched in Sundargarh district in November last year. The initiative aims to strengthen the mother and child health ecosystem in the district.

