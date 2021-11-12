Porsche’s first all-electric model, the Taycan and new Macan SUV arrive in India

Hyderabad: Porsche India has today embarked on its most ambitious plan in recent times with the launch of both the all-new, fully electric Taycan range and the latest Macan compact SUV, in addition to announcing a national dealer network expansion plan off the back of its best-ever third quarter sales performance.

The all-new Taycan range and new Macan will be available for sale across all dealerships in the country, with four new showrooms set to open in the first half of 2022 bringing the total dealer network to nine locations.

The expansion of Porsche’s footprint in India is in response to strong demand for the brand’s product which has culminated in the best third-quarter performance ever, a 25 per cent growth over its previous best third quarter from 2014 and a 164 per cent gain over the same period in 2020. The three-month period was also the second-best quarter after Q1 2021 in Porsche’s operational history. Overall, the first nine months of 2021 recorded a strong plus of 90 per cent over previous year 2020 or 334 new car deliveries, confirming Porsche India’s ambitious growth plan that includes all areas of business.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, says Porsche is fully committed to the Indian market with definite plans in place for a prosperous future: “Despite continuously challenging pandemic-related developments, our business performed exceptionally well in this market, chalking up its best Q3 results and making Porsche one of the fastest growing luxury car brands in the country through 2021. Introducing such a revolutionary model as the Taycan and the latest iteration of our popular Macan, to coincide with our dealer expansion is proof positive of the roadmap we are creating for future business growth in India as we invest in new product and facilities throughout 2022. The order books are now open for both Taycan and Macan with first deliveries due early next year.”

New Macan

The latest Macan offers increased performance and sharper styling in three variants comprising the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS along with a range of 14 colours newly available for the Macan. A new 195 kW (265 PS) turbocharged, four-cylinder engine gets the entry Macan to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 232km/h while the GTS cuts that time down to 4.3 seconds from its 324 kW (440 PS), 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine offering a top speed of 272km/h. In the middle lies the Macan S which is powered by the same 2.9-litre V6 developing 280 kW (380 PS) that’s good for 4.6 seconds to 100km/h.

All models include Porsche’s seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and Porsche’s Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system as standard and features a redesigned nose with a colour-coded inlay to emphasise its width, while the GTS centre nose section and other elements are finished in black. LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are standard while the rear now includes a striking new diffuser.

All-electric Taycan

With the launch of the new Taycan, Porsche presents its first ever, fully electric model, setting another important milestone for the successful future of the company. Available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it’s accompanied by the exciting Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions that add the versatility of extra ground clearance, Gravel Mode and 1,200 litres of rear cargo space.

The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range generating up to 560 kW (761 PS) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers up to 484 km of range with the Performance Battery Plus (according to WLTP).

With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control which increases to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.

Taycan Cross Turismo

Combining the strengths of Taycan’s superior performance and long battery life with mild off-road versatility, increased rear headroom, luggage space and all-wheel drive supported by height adjustable air-suspension, the Taycan Cross Turismo is the all-rounder among electric sports cars.

Three derivatives are available which all feature Porsche’s Performance Battery Plus as standard, offering up to 456 km of range from its 93.4 kWh battery. Like the Taycan sport saloon, the Cross Turismo range uses the same 800-volt architecture and two-speed transmission. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offers 360 kW (490 PS) and 420 kW (571 PS) in overboost mode that gives it a 240 km/h top speed and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo offers 460 kW (625 PS) with a further 40 kW (55 PS) using overboost that brings the acceleration time to 100 km/h down to 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, while the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 560 kW (761 PS) and a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 seconds.

The Taycan Cross Turismo comes as standard with the additional Gravel mode driving programme for journeys on light off-road terrain such as gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces. The new mode alters the power delivery and drive characteristics for light off-roading and raises its ride height by 30 millimetres. Coordinating the assisting systems as well as the rear-axle transmission, Gravel Mode adjusts the shift pattern of its two-speed transmission and adapts the throttle behaviour for greater control and better power delivery on slippery surfaces.

The basic retail price for the new Macan starts at 8,321,000 INR while the all-new Taycan is available from 15,028,000 INR. In line with the official start of sale for both new models, Porsche India is eyeing a strong annual sales performance exceeding results from previous years.