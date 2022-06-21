Celebration of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj at SKICC, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi :Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India organized Mass Yoga Demonstrations today to mark the eighth International Day of Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, one of the 75 national level iconic locations selected by the Government of India, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Every year, on June 21, International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the globe. This year, the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga was celebrated on the theme of “Yoga for Humanity”.

The event was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, in the presence of eminent dignitaries and a large number of participants, Yoga enthusiasts and local residents. Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri (Dr.) Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt. Governor, J&K, Shri (Dr.) Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Smt. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Government of J&K and other senior officers of the Central Government and Government of Jammu and Kashmir graced the occasion with their august presence.

While addressing the participants, Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir spoke in detail about importance of Yoga in our daily lives and called upon everyone to practice Yoga to maintain balance in every sphere of their personal and professional lives. Lt. Governor suggested the participants those working in different offices to take Yoga Break during the day time to relax and rejuvenate themselves in order to enhance productivity at work. He referred to the increased level of global acceptance during the collective fight against COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Shri Sinha also appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the Government of India under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make the International Day of Yoga a mass movement. Lt. Governor thanked the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for organizing the event to commemorate the 8th IDY in Srinagar by the Government of India. The efforts and contributions made by the local District Administration, District Police, CRPF and other Para-Military Forces, volunteers for successful organising of the IDY–2022 event at Srinagar were also lauded by the Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj extended his warm greetings to all the participants on the occasion of the 8th IDY and appealed everyone to adopt Yoga and practice Yoga exercises on regular basis for mental, emotional and physical health and well-being. He expressed pleasure that a large number of local Yoga enthusiasts assembled despite light rains at the SKICC situated on the banks of world-famous and scenic Dal Lake in the historical city of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley – famously known as the heaven on the earth.

Earlier, Smt. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Government of Jammu & Kashmir delivered welcome address on this occasion. The congregation of participants and Yoga enthusiasts gathered from different parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was addressed by the dignitaries. Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of Government of Jammu and Kashmir underlined the importance of Yoga in daily life and requested everyone to make Yoga an integral part of daily routine.

During the celebrations of International Day of Yoga, adequate arrangements were made for seamless live streaming and screening of the Prime Minister’s address from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Mysuru, Karnataka. All the dignitaries and participants listened to the address by Prime Minister on this occasion.

Mass Yoga Demonstration as per Common Yoga Protocol was conducted by Dr. Ruhi Tabassum, Master Yoga Trainer at the venue and all the participants joined the 45-minutes Yoga session to mark the IDY–2022.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized the IDY–2022 in close coordination and collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Directorate of AYUSH. The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India coordinated the IDY-2022 event through Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine of CCRUM as nodal agency for the event.

An approximate number of 1200 participants from various organizations attended the IDY–2022 celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar, including about 250 from Directorate of AYUSH and Unani College; 50 from RRIUM; 550 from RDD (elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions); 50 from Department of Youth and Sports; 40 from SKUAST; 50 from BSF; 100 from CRPF; 15 from BMO; 50 from Scouts; 15 from CMO; 50 from NHM and others participants including local residents.