CEAT introduces industry’s first label rated tyres

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has rolled out the first label rated car tyres in India. Under this initiative, CEAT will introduce performance indicator ratings for its premium offerings namely Fuelsmarrt and SecuraDrive. The aim of this initiative is to empower the customers to make an informed decision before buying any tyres for their vehicles.

The overall rating system is in line with international rating systems prevalent in the tyre industry. The ratings are based on important tyre performance indicators like Rolling Resistance, Wet Grip and Tyre Noise level. Higher rating of rolling resistance indicates better fuel saving while higher wet grip ratings indicate solid braking capability of the tyre and a lower noise level connotes a more comfortable drive.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer CEAT Tyres said ” We take pride in being the country’s first tyre manufacturer to introduce the tyre label rating system for our consumers. Staying true to our tag line, “CEAT, it helps”, CEAT’s goal is to help consumers make smart and well informed choices, which is something that separates CEAT from its peers. Hence, we see this system playing a huge role in empowering the customers to make the right decisions.. ”

CEAT’s endeavour to make their products even more customer friendly, has led to the introduction of the tyre rating system in India. CEAT has already implemented similar performance rating also known as labelling norms in European and Middle East markets as per required regulations. The FuelSmarrt tyres are available in 12-14 inches for premium hatchbacks while the SecuraDrive range of tyres are available in 15 inches for premium sedans and Compact SUVs.