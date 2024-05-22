CDS Gen Anil Chauhan attends Exercise Cyber Suraksha – 2024

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan attended ‘Exercise Cyber Suraksha – 2024’, on May 22, 2024, and underscored the importance of strengthening India’s cyber defence capabilities.

The comprehensive cyber defence exercise is being conducted by Defence Cyber Agency from 20 – 24 May 2024. It aims to further develop Cyber Defence Capability of all Cyber security organisations and promote synergy amongst all stakeholders. It focusses on enhancing collaboration and integration among participants from various military and prominent national organizations.

The CDS highlighted the critical need for jointness among all stakeholders in the cyber domain and praised the initiative for fostering a collaborative environment to tackle emerging cyber threats. He commended the participants and staff for their dedication and efforts in organizing the Exercise.

Exercise Cyber Suraksha – 2024 aims to empower participants by enhancing their cyber defence skills, techniques and capabilities; share best practices, and work towards a unified and robust cyber defence posture. It will promote jointmanship and synergy in planning and preparation of a a Cyber Defence Framework. The event reaffirms the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces to safeguarding national security in the increasingly important cyber domain.