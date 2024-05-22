TRAI convened meeting of Joint Committee of Regulators

A meeting of Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) was convened by TRAI on 21st May 2024 at TRAI HQ New Delhi. The meeting was attended by the representatives of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA) and TRAI as members of JCoR and representatives from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as special invitees. Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairperson, TRAI also addressed the meeting. The JCoR is a collaborative initiative by TRAI to study regulatory implications in the digital world and to collaboratively work on regulations.

Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) is a major source of inconvenience to the public and impinges on the privacy of individuals. UCC is also adopted for misuse by fraudsters. Various possible collaborative approaches and measures to deal with UCC and frauds through telecom resources were discussed in the meeting. The key issues discussed are as given below-